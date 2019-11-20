Student arrested after gun found at Jacksonville school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student at a Duval County school was arrested Tuesday after a gun and ammunition were found on campus, according to the school district.

According to an arrest report, Tarik Williams, 17, had his backpack searched at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies following an unspecified altercation early that morning.

News4Jax has chosen to name the student because of the gravity of the allegations.

An unloaded 45-caliber firearm and magazine holding three rounds of ammunition were discovered and Williams was arrested. No students or staff were hurt.

Because the vocational school had a firearm arrest last year, all students will now be screened with metal detectors each day before entering the school. The new procedure went into place Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate weapons of any form on campus,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said. “While these incidents are rare, one is too many. Students who make this mistake will face the consequences of the criminal justice system as well as expulsion from public school.”

Duval County Public School Police arrested six people last year on firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information about a possible threat to a school is encouraged to report it through the state’s Fortify Florida online app.