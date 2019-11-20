What were the most stolen vehicles of 2018?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau sorted through FBI data on more than 748,000 vehicles stolen in the United States for 2018 and learned which are the most commonly stolen. NICB officials also found the number of stolen vehicles stolen last year was down 3% from 2017.

The Honda Civic was, once again, the most stolen car in 2018, followed by the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. Full-size Ford pickups are the most commonly stolen trucks, but full-size Chevrolet pickups were not far behind. The Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee is the most commonly stolen SUV of 2018, according to NICB.

Among brand-new vehicles, GMC and Ford pickup trucks were the most commonly stolen last year.

See full 2018 Top 20 stolen vehicles list

Investigators remind people to not leave the keys in the ignition, lock the doors and close the windows and, when possible, park in a well-lit area.

NICP Chief Operating Officer Jim Schweitzer said drivers have to be extra careful during holiday shopping.

“Our message is to pay attention, be aware when you get out of your car. How you’re leaving your car, that you’re locking it, that you have the fob and that you are aware of your surroundings,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer said thieves may be interested in the presents in your car or the actual vehicle.

“You have to be aware of the fact, that people may be watching you as you move to the parking lot after shopping all day," he said.

In a related report, data from Zebra.com’s State of Auto Insurance report shows that average nationwide auto insurance rates are higher for vehicles that show up near the top of the NICB most-frequently-stolen-vehicles list.

The large pickup trucks from Chevy, Ford and GMC cost, on average, over $1,500 per year. Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry’s average even more -- over $1,600 annually.