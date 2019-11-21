FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three K-9 deputies have completed training and are ready to serve, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

K-9s Odin and Axle, along with their handlers Cpl. Tarczewski and Deputy Beausoleil, completed a 480-hour Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) K-9 Team training course and a 200-hour narcotics detection course on Nov. 19.

K-9 Holmes and Cpl. Gimbel, FCSO’s are also finished with training and ready for active patrol. They are FCSO’s first bloodhound team in decades.

K-9 Odin is a two-and-a-half year old German Shepard. K-9 Axle is a one-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois. Both K-9s are dual purpose K-9s that are trained in narcotics detection and apprehension.

K-9 Holmes is a scent detection K-9 that is trained in tracking people for search and rescue.

“These dogs have been a part of the community since their first day at the FCSO,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Now that all three dogs have successfully completed their training, they are ready to serve and protect the community that named them. We can’t wait to see what a difference the K-9 Unit will make with these great new additions."