Marijuana charges dropped for Jaguars’ Marcell Dareus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus no longer faces criminal marijuana possession charges stemming from a traffic stop last month in Atlantic Beach.

On Monday, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges of possession of under 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the case, according to Duval County court records.

The decision to close the case came three weeks after Dareus’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds that his client was not carrying the marijuana when he was stopped.

News4Jax has requested a copy of the disposition report from the State Attorney’s Office.

Dareus, 29, was pulled over for speeding on Atlantic Boulevard about 2 a.m. Oct. 2 after an officer noticed his sport-utility vehicle going about 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to an incident report.

The officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the SUV. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, two marijuana joints were found in the center console and a marijuana grinder was found nearby.

Neither Dareus nor three passengers inside the SUV took credit for the marijuana and paraphernalia.

Dareus was released after he was given notice to appear in court and a verbal warning for speeding.