Money Matters: Solar energy breakthrough

A secretive startup backed by Bill Gates has achieved a solar breakthrough.

Heliogen, a clean energy company, said it has discovered a way to use artificial intelligence and a field of mirrors to reflect so much sunlight that it generates extreme heat above 1,000 degrees Celsius.



The breakthrough means that, for the first time, concentrated solar energy can be used to create the extreme heat required to make cement, steel, glass and other industrial processes.

For this story and more from the NASDAQ, click the play button above for Thursday's Money Matters Report.