Motorcyclist hurt in San Jose Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in the Loretto neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was not hurt and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.