Police search for 71-year-old Westside man last seen wearing camo jumpsuit

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched a pool Thursday looking for a missing man near where he disappeared Wednesday night on the Westside.

Police are asking for the public for help finding Stephen Fletcher Martin, who police said suffers from medical issues including memory loss.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit with a green jacket with Martin on the back, black books and a black beanie hat.

Thursday’s search activity was near where Martin lived.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500.