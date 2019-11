Published: Nov. 21 2019, 11:11 am Updated: an hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – It was a heartwarming moment at a San Diego elementary school.

Mila was explaining what she is thankful for when dad, James Neff, a petty officer in the navy, surprised her!

Neff was deployed for the past seven months.

The father and daughter were thrilled to be reunited.