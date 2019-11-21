ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – 67-year-old Brian Ray Dunlap of St. Augustine was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months in federal prison for attempting to have sexual activity with two young children, according to authorities.

Dunlap sent an email Oct. 6, 2018 to someone he thought had custody of two children, ages 9 and 12, according to a criminal complaint. Over the next few days, Dunlap exchanged several text messages an emails expressing an interest in meeting and having sex with the children, the complaint stated.

Dunlap was actually communicating with an undercover detective with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, according to the complaint.

Dunlap was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, according to authorities.

Dunlap had pleaded guilty on July 25.