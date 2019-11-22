JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 6-year-old child drowned in a retention pond in an apartment complex off Hodges Boulevard on Friday night.

Sgt. Mike Silcox with the Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. The child was transported to a hospital and later died.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release if the child was a boy or girl during a news briefing.

Police said the child was being monitored, however, they did not say who was monitoring the child.

Wilcox said the Department of Children and Families was contacted.