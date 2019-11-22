BUNNELL, Fla. – A sex offender in possession of weapons, ammunition, and drugs is in custody after a minor traffic stop. On Friday, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies stopped a white Dodge Ram towing a trailer that was traveling north on County Road 15 due to a non-functional rear brake light.

Deputies learned the driver, Christopher Raymond, 33, is no stranger to law enforcement and has multiple felony convictions for burglaries, grand thefts.

Raymond is also a known sex offender and is currently out on felony bond for an active case in Flagler County for failure to register as a sex offender. FCSO Deputy Beausoleil arrived on scene to assist with his K-9 partner Axel and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and trailer.

During the exterior sniff, K-9 Axel alerted to the odor of narcotics. Raymond was asked to get out of the car so it could be searched. Deputies found the following:

J.G Anschutz GMBH Waffenfabrik ULM/D bolt-action .22 caliber rifle

A firearm suppressor

A single magazine containing four live round of .22 caliber ammunition

A box of 8x57 JS Sellier & Bellot rifle ammunition that contained 15 live rounds of ammunition

Six live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

A functional digital scale with a crystal like residue on it

Functional stun gun located in the glove box

Brass knuckles

Methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

A Ziploc-type baggie was located in a cargo pocket on the right side of Raymond’s pants that contained numerous other unused empty small Ziploc-type baggies and eight more live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Raymond told deputies that the rifle belonged to his grandfather and accused a male known only to him as “Archie” of “planting” the firearm in his vehicle to get him in trouble. Raymond stated that he usually leaves the rifle in his garage but that “Archie” must have put it in his car as a way to get back at him. Raymond could not provide further information.

“Deputies never really know what they are walking into when they conduct a traffic stop. Here we had something that could have been a simple warning for a broken brake light but it turned into multiple felony charges, more poison off our streets and a sex offender back in jail. Who knows what other crimes this traffic stop may have prevented? I am extremely proud of our newest K-9 Axel who just graduated and is already getting bad guys off the street. K-9 Axel gets a special treat!” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Christopher Raymond was arrested and transported the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of an Electric Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on no bond