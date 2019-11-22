JACKSONVILLE, Fla – AAA predicts more than 2.5 million Floridians will choose to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. Unfortunately, not everyone has an easy drive ahead of them.

“Many times, we have a tendency to fall into a false sense of security because we drive the car from home to job, home to job. That’s not the same thing as driving it 400 miles” Aaron Nelson, owner of Aaron’s Auto Car Care said.

AAA is expecting more than 368,000 calls for roadside assistance during the travel days. Even if drivers do not have time to see a mechanic, there are a variety of things they can look for, to lower the odds of a holiday breakdown.

To avoid trouble on the roadways, check the condition of your car before you leave.

make sure your tires have good pressure and inspect the tread

check the fluids, including oil, antifreeze, and windshield solvent

test your car battery

If you do breakdown or have a car issue during your trip, Drivers can visit aaa.com/autorepair to find a trusted local repair facility that has been inspected and certified by AAA.

News4Jax Reporter Jennifer Ready is live during The Morning Show at Aaron’s Auto Car Care with owner Aaron Nelson to find out what other tips you need to know.