A Jacksonville native just received some out-of-this-world news.

Caroline Powers Robinson, who grew up in Jacksonville, just had her design chosen to be featured on NASA’s next planned mission to Mars.

NASA was searching for a new mission patch design when Robinson entered her “Excalibur” sketch.

She learned this week it’s been chosen by NASA.

Caroline is a graduate of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, and Savannah College of Art & Design in Atlanta. She now lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, Dr. Donald Robinson, and their 2-yr old daughter Pepper.

The mission, slated for 2020, will send another rover to the red planet in search of fossils in what’s called the Jezero Crater.