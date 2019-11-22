Jacksonville native’s design to be featured on NASA’s next mission to Mars
A Jacksonville native just received some out-of-this-world news.
Caroline Powers Robinson, who grew up in Jacksonville, just had her design chosen to be featured on NASA’s next planned mission to Mars.
NASA was searching for a new mission patch design when Robinson entered her “Excalibur” sketch.
She learned this week it’s been chosen by NASA.
Caroline is a graduate of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, and Savannah College of Art & Design in Atlanta. She now lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, Dr. Donald Robinson, and their 2-yr old daughter Pepper.
The mission, slated for 2020, will send another rover to the red planet in search of fossils in what’s called the Jezero Crater.
