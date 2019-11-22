ROANOKE, Va. – A federal judge denied bond for a 30-year-old man charged with making a video to help ISIS, New4Jax’s sister station WSLS reported.

On Friday, the judge determined that Romeo Langhorne will be sent to Jacksonville to face the charges against him.

Langhorne, 30, was arrested in Virginia after a years-long investigation by the FBI. Authorities said he showed an undercover agent how to record and post videos on how to build bombs. Langhorne lived in St. Augustine for years before moving back with his family near Roanoke, Va.

Langhorne first got the attention of law enforcement in 2014, an affidavit says, when he posted on Facebook images in support of ISIS.

The affidavit says Langhorne has a number of accounts on social media platforms and that he used those accounts to advertise his support of the terror group, including a cover image that reads “SEEKING TO KILL AND BE KILLED” and a picture of himself with his face covered in a red Arab headdress.

His mother, Virginia Langhorne, defended her son in a handwritten three-page letter saying Romeo Langhorne is not dangerous and needs help with his mental illnesses, not punishment.