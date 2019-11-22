YULEE, Fla. – A Chick-fil-A in Yulee is paying respects to a fallen deputy in a beautiful way.

Friday marks three years that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office suffered a tragic loss.

Deputy Eric Oliver #945 was struck and killed on SR-200 by a motor vehicle while in foot pursuit of a subject fleeing from Federal Law Enforcement Officers.

Management at the Yulee Chick-fil-A graciously allowed a memorial table to be set up in Eric’s honor. The table features flags, flowers, a bible and more.

Scott Watzlawick shared photos of the memorial table with News4Jax. He is encouraging everyone to stop by and thank them for their support.

Rest In Peace.

Posted by Scott Watzlawick on Friday, November 22, 2019