Local Chick-fil-A honors fallen Nassau County deputy
Friday marks three years since Deputy Oliver passed away
YULEE, Fla. – A Chick-fil-A in Yulee is paying respects to a fallen deputy in a beautiful way.
Friday marks three years that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office suffered a tragic loss.
Deputy Eric Oliver #945 was struck and killed on SR-200 by a motor vehicle while in foot pursuit of a subject fleeing from Federal Law Enforcement Officers.
Management at the Yulee Chick-fil-A graciously allowed a memorial table to be set up in Eric’s honor. The table features flags, flowers, a bible and more.
Scott Watzlawick shared photos of the memorial table with News4Jax. He is encouraging everyone to stop by and thank them for their support.
Rest In Peace.
