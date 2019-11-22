YULEE, Fla. – A Chick-fil-A in Yulee is paying respects to a fallen deputy in a beautiful way.

Friday marks three years that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office suffered a tragic loss.

Deputy Eric Oliver #945 was struck and killed on SR-200 by a motor vehicle while in foot pursuit of a subject fleeing from Federal Law Enforcement Officers.

Management at the Yulee Chick-fil-A graciously allowed a memorial table to be set up in Eric’s honor. The table features flags, flowers, a bible and more.

Scott Watzlawick shared photos of the memorial table with News4Jax. He is encouraging everyone to stop by and thank them for their support .

Rest In Peace.