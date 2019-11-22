MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A man is facing felony charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and soliciting a child for sex after he was arrested at his home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Drew McKeen, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

According to an arrest warrant, which was heavily redacted, Clay County detectives began investigating McKeen back in July on a suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a minor. The detective noted in the warrant that McKeen had been previously under investigation several times by law enforcement on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving children.

In this particular case, detectives noted in the warrant that McKeen sent several inappropriate Facebook messages to a 13-year-old. The teen’s replies to the messages were redacted from the warrant.

The warrant states that at one point during the investigation, the detective listened in on a phone call between McKeen and the teen. At some point, a detective got on the phone and assumed the identity of the victim. During the call, the detective confronted McKeen about allegations of misconduct and asked McKeen, “what to say if her mother or sister found out?” The rest of that conversation was redacted from the warrant.

After McKeen was arrested, a judge set his bond at $150,000.