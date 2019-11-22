GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gainesville woman is under investigation after she claimed she shot her ex-boyfriend early Wednesday morning after he attacked her, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The woman, who was not identified by police, called 911 just after midnight and said she had just shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense, according to the police department. When officers arrived at the Treebecka Park Apartments on SW 20th Avenue they found Daniel Cain Smith, 42, lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The female caller had visible injuries that were consistent with her claims of being attacked, according to police.

GPD said detectives are continuing their investigation and interviewing people with knowledge about their relationship.