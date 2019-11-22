JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, some families might be starting to wonder how they will be able to afford a traditional meal.

On Tuesday, November 26th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be giving out Thanksgiving food to over 600 families who applied for assistance in October and who demonstrated financial hardship.

Each family will receive a frozen turkey and ingredients for traditional side dishes.

The distribution will take place at the Towers Center of Hope at 900 West Adams Street Jacksonville FL, 32202.

Food for the November 26 distribution was donated through several sources.

“We are blessed to live in a land of plenty, and this Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for our donors and friends, who enable The Salvation Army to provide nourishing Thanksgiving meals to those who have fallen on difficult times," Northeast Florida Area Commander Major Biggers said. " It is because of the generous support of this community, The Salvation Army can do the most good, to the most people, in the most need.”