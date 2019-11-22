ORLANDO, Fla. – You probably know the name White Castle, but have not eaten there unless you’ve been to one outside of Florida.

Well, that’s about to change.

White Castle is planning to open its only Florida location near Walt Disney World, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The fast-food chain is known for its small square hamburgers and a menu that features other items including chicken and waffle sliders, sloppy joe sliders, chicken rings and corn dog nibblers and mac n’ cheese nibblers just to name a few.

The location of the new restaurant will be at O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard.

This will be the first White Castle in Florida in more than 50 years, reports the Business Journal.