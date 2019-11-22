JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest warrant reveals disturbing allegations against a Jacksonville woman, who was jailed on multiple charges of child sex crimes.

According to the warrant, Rachael Johnson, 24, admitted to police she took lewd photos of a young girl, and gave those photos to her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Andrae, in exchange for drugs. It started as an investigation into human sex trafficking involving Andrae and another man.

Johnson is facing numerous charges for crimes police believe occurred between Feb. 22, 2017 and Sept. 22, 2017, according to her arrest report. According to investigators, in at least two of the pornographic images, an adult woman fitting Johnson’s description is seen posing with a child.

The warrant stated Johnson admitted to having a suspicion that Andrae was sexually abusing a child and that she should have reported it to law enforcement.

One of Johnson’s neighbors, who asked not to be identified, was shocked to learn of her arrest.

“This is very disturbing. I honestly can’t believe it," the man said. “How could this happen?"

Another neighbor, a woman, said she too was surprised.

“I cannot believe this was happening right down the street from my house where my daughter plays,” she said. “It’s overwhelming and disgusting.”

As of Thursday night, Johnson was still held without bond in the Duval County jail. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson believes jail employees will have a watchful eye on Johnson to make sure she isn’t targeted by other inmates.

“Other inmates will find out what she’s charged with,” Jefferson said. “They have to keep her separated.”

Andrae is serving a 10 year prison sentence for possession of child porn and promoting sexual activity by a child.