Bank robbery reported on St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a robbery reported Saturday at a bank on St. Augustine Road.
The scene was near the intersection of University Boulevard West. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly where the robbery took place, but a BBVA Compass bank was at the intersection.
News4Jax has a crew working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
