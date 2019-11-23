JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hurt after the car they were driving jumped a curb and crashed into a wall Friday night along Gate Parkway West.

Details were limited, but a witness told News4Jax the car involved in the crash, an Infiniti G35, was racing another car shortly before crashing into the wall around 8 p.m.

“We heard the engines. I immediately got up to see what was going on and then I saw a car flying through this grass portion right here and impact the wall over there,” Trey Stinson said as he pointed to the crash scene.

Stinson said when he and several others came out to see if the driver was okay, they found the driver unconscious.

Stinson said the other car that was involved never stopped.

The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer were on the scene near the Sola apartment complex not long after the crash and pulled the driver from the mangled car.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.