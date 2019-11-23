Flagler detective suspended after arrest at White Lion bar in St. Augustine
Richard Petkovsek charged with disorderly intoxication
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A Flagler County detective charged with disorderly intoxication has been suspended without pay following his arrest at the White Lion bar in St. Augustine, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, Richard Petkovsek was charged with resisting without violence. Both are misdemeanor crimes.
According to a report from the St. Augustine Police Department, an officer was waved down by staff at White Lion. The officer made contact with two women and a man, who was screaming obscenities at a bouncer.
The report said the man refused to give the officer his ID and attempted to walk away. After a repeated attempt by the officer, police said the man refused to comply and was forced to the ground.
After getting hold of his wallet, the man was identified as Petkovsek, the report said. He was taken into custody.
According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Petkovsky was hired in 2014. The case will be reviewed to determine further personnel action.
