Jacksonville police investigate death at apartment complex on Princeton Square Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a wellness check call at an apartment complex on Princeton Square Boulevard Saturday, during which a body was found.
An officer with the Sheriff’s Office said police can’t rule out or confirm if foul play was involved.
The officer could not release the apartment complex’s name, the age of victim or if there were signs of forced entry to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
