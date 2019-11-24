ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Age is just a number. One would-be home intruder found that out Thursday night in Rochester, New York.

Willie Murphy told WHAM-TV she was getting ready for bed at 11 p.m. when a man began pounding on her door.

She called police for the man who claimed he was sick. Murphy said she heard a loud bang.

“I hear a loud noise,” she said. “I’m thinking, 'What the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

Murphy, who works out at a YMCA every day, then acted quickly.

" I picked up the table, and I went to work on him. That table broke."

She then grabbed a bottle of shampoo and poured it on his face, then started hitting him with a broom.

Police were called to the home and the man was taken to a hospital.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” she told WHAM.