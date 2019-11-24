ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Clay County firefighters, along with Scotts Towing, pulled a car from a pond off Wells Road near General RV on Sunday morning.

Clay County Professional Firefighters said the car went into the pond Saturday night. Circumstances as to how the car ended up in the pond are unknown.

An extension ladder was used to get to the car to place a strap through the rear window.

Clay County firefighters said the water temperature was 57 degrees.