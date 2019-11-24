JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local celebrity chef Kenny Gilbert, who competed on “Top Chef,” is missing two of his smokers after News4Jax was told both were taken in front of his restaurant building on Southside Boulevard.

The larger smoker has a Florida Gators emblem, which is white, on the back of the drum and the lid has an orange University of Florida emblem.

The custom-made equipment is worth $8,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you spot the smokers, call police.