Lake Butler man, 26, killed in rollover crash
Jailon Markese Couch died at the scene
UNION COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Lake Butler man died in a crash late Friday night in Union County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a 2007 Honda Accord, who was heading west on County Road 18 at the time, went off the roadway and onto the north shoulder -- then into a ditch, troopers said.
The car ended up in a pasture after overturning several times, landing on its roof.
Jailon Markese Couch died at the scene, before he could be taken to a hospital. He was a passenger in the car.
It’s not clear what led to the crash.
The car’s driver and one other passenger were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Charges are pending, the FHP said.
The wreck took place just before 11:40 p.m., not far from Southwest 78th Place.
