All lanes of I-10 shutdown west of Cecil Commerce Parkway after vehicle fire
All lanes of I-10 were shutdown west of the Cecil Commerce Parkway after a traffic accident Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Through DOT cameras News4Jax could see flames and smoke at the scene.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s webiste, crews were dispatched at 10:29 p.m.
FHP is the lead investigator in this case.
It is not clear at this time when lanes will reopen.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
