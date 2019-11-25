JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a 120-acre urban woodland full of trails for you to explore and enjoy, so it should comes as little surprise the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens is also your JaxBest choice for best local scenic trail.

We should note, there are actually over three miles of rustic hiking trails that wind through a series of ecological habitats. If you need to pause for a moment, benches are placed along the trails so you can stop and enjoy the view.

You might be happy to learn that there is no admission fee, though a $3 non-member visitor donation is requested. The Arboretum is open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

