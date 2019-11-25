JaxBest round 6 winners: These spots make Jacksonville shine
Best local makery: Paisley Grace Makery
Runners up:
2. Pineapple Creative Boutique 3. Atlantic Beach Arts Market
Best local happy hour: Lemon Bar
Runners up:
2. The Volstead 3. Cheers Park Avenue
Best local holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine
Runners up:
2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ZOO Lights 3. Deck the Chairs
Best local food truck: Cartels Kitchen Seafood & More
Runners up:
2. kraVegan 3. Alama Food Truck
Best local scenic trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens
Runners up:
2. Taye Brown Regional Park 3. Timucuan Preserve
Best spot for holiday lights: Girvin Road
Runners up:
2. St. Augustine Night of Lights 3. WillowWood in Winter
