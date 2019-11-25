Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Here’s a look at the winners from our latest round of categories! Click here to see the full winners list.

Best local makery: Paisley Grace Makery

Runners up:

2. Pineapple Creative Boutique 3. Atlantic Beach Arts Market

Best local happy hour: Lemon Bar

Runners up:

2. The Volstead 3. Cheers Park Avenue

Best local holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ZOO Lights 3. Deck the Chairs

Best local food truck: Cartels Kitchen Seafood & More

Runners up:

2. kraVegan 3. Alama Food Truck

Best local scenic trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

Runners up:

2. Taye Brown Regional Park 3. Timucuan Preserve

Best spot for holiday lights: Girvin Road

Runners up:

2. St. Augustine Night of Lights 3. WillowWood in Winter