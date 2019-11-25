Money Matters: Best deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Which day is better for deals? Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
A good rule of thumb, according to consumer experts, is that Black Friday is a better time to buy newer, big-ticket items. It's also the best day to shop in stores.
Cyber Monday is a better day to shop for tech deals and smaller gifts.
