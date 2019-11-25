The Blue Bridge at the Florida-Georgia state line on Highway 17 is reopened after a severe traffic accident Sunday night closed it down, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

We’re working to learn the extent of the possible injuries that resulted from the crash.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the traffic alert at 7:41 p.m.

In the post, the Sheriff’s Office said the bridge would be closed until further notice.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.