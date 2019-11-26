JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There could be a change to your shopping plans this week as another retailer decides to close all of its stores.

New Jersey-based arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore will close its 145 stores.

Up to 40 of the closing locations will become Michaels.

The company says they will stop accepting online orders Monday. It is unclear if they will still have a Black Friday sale.

We don’t know yet if the store here in Jacksonville will be turned into a Michaels.