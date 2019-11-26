JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is preparing for 20 cats to arrive from St. Joseph Bay Humane Society (SJBHS) in Gulf County, Florida this Tuesday.

SJBHS serves all of Gulf County including the city of Mexico Beach, FL, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael in October of 2018.

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society contacted JHS seeking help for cats in their care. The community is still rebuilding from the Category 5 storm.

“Hurricane Michael still has a lasting impact on our adoption rates, as many families are still unable to care for their own pets,” said SJBHS Adoption Coordinator, Caitlin Godwin. “The cats just need a new audience.”

The 20 cats will arrive at JHS on Nov. 26 and will be available for adoption later in the day.

JHS is offering free adoptions for Black Friday, starting Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

For more information about cats available for adoption, please visit jaxhumane.org.