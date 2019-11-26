JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white Chevrolet Avalanche with driver’s side damage that may be connected to a triple shooting on the southside of Jacksonville.

JSO said three or four men got out of the truck on Nov. 16 and began shooting just after midnight in the parking lot of Lovelace Park. The shooting in the area of 6400 Barnes Road South left one man dead and two others injured.

Investigators believe the truck, described as a model released between 2002-2005, has heavy damage on its rear driver’s side from colliding with one of the victim’s cars.

Anyone who has seen the truck is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).