WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rory Diamond, the chief executive officer of K9s For Warriors and Jacksonville City Council member, joined President Trump on Monday as he signed a bill into law that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

Under the PACT Act -- which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture -- a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling animals or sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

“With the signature from the President in the Oval Office tonight, the PACT Act became law and America jumped off the sidelines in the fight against the very worst animal abuse and torture,” Diamond said. “Honored to play a small role in this important fight.”

Diamond said this is a huge step forward in preventing cruelty to animals in America.

The legislation contains exceptions for hunting.

The bill has been endorsed by the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

