ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – JEA has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Northwest St. Johns County after a water treatment plant tested positive for E. coli. According to JEA, a raw water well at the St. Johns North Water Treatment Plant tested positive for the bacteria.

The advisory affects areas located west of St. Johns Parkway, south of Longleaf Pine Parkway and Cunningham Creek, including the following neighborhoods:

Parts of Julington Creek Plantation (south of Durbin Creek Blvd., adjacent to Flora Branch Blvd.)

Parts of Durbin Crossing (south of Lauriston Dr.)

Johns Creek

South Hampton

Shearwater

Cimarrone

Aberdeen

Rivertown

Area in St. Johns County affected by boil water advisory.

The sample was taken Nov. 25 from a well on Ivy Lakes Drive in St. Johns County prior to the water being treated with chlorine for disinfection. There are no indications of any issues in the distribution system, according to JEA.

But the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which sets drinking water standards, determined that the presence of total coliforms and E. coli present possible health concerns.

As a precaution, JEA said additional samples in the distribution system will be analyzed to ensure the water is safe.

The advisory should be lifted by Thursday morning at 6 a.m. if all samples are clear.

Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says some kinds of the bacteria can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia and other illnesses.

For further information, residents can call (904) 665-6000 or visit JEA.com.