JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says her home in Jacksonville’s Southside Estates neighborhood was shot up on Sunday, and a man who was visiting her daughter was struck by gunfire outside the house.

The man, who Jacksonville police said was shot in the head, is being treated at a hospital. Friends of the man told News4Jax he’s heavily sedated.

The woman, a 78-year-old who asked to be identified as Carol, said she was sitting on her couch when shots erupted near her home on Hilltop Boulevard, narrowly missing Carol and her daughter. She said at least eight bullets went through the front of her home, travelling through the living room and kitchen, and then through the back of the house. Two other bullets hit her car.

“All of a sudden, shots rang out, and she said, ‘get down,’ and we both fell to the floor,” Carol said.

That’s when Carol said she called 911.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to stop,” she said. “I was just saying, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god. What do we do?’ I didn’t know if it was going to get us. Do you get up? Do you run? But I was afraid to do that because I could hear them over my head."

Investigators said other neighbors called police after hearing multiple gunshots. They reported seeing a man wearing a hoodie who was firing shots.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the shooter and a driver. Police are looking for a black car, possibly a Honda Accord, with gold rims.

A friend of the man who was shot has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.