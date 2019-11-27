COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old suspect after a man was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon.

According to LCPD, De’Arion Quama Dallas told investigators he was walking down NW Gibson Lane near NW Dixie Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

Dallas started running and eventually discovered he had been shot in the foot. Dallas could not provide any information on the shooter or why anyone would attempt to shoot him, according to LCPD. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A witness at the scene told LCPD that the shooter was 18-year-old Tyrese Leondre Carter. LCPD said Carter, described at 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department Investigator Ryan Gutshall at (386) 758-5451.