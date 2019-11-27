Clay County man accused of sex with teenager
Orange Park man charged with unlawful sexual activity with 16-year-old girl
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park man was arrested and charged with having sex with a 16-year-old girl, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher Fabbro, 35, was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
The arrest report said in early November, the girl disclosed what happened and identified Fabbro. She said it occurred in March.
Fabbro did not make a statement to deputies during his arrest.
The arrest report said Fabbro’s employer is Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
