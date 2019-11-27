FLORIDA – You can grab free coffee at Florida’s Turnpike service plazas to keep awake and alert during the Thanksgiving travel season.

The java will be available at Shell locations on the Turnpike, as well as the lobbies of the Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach service plaza lobbies.

Free coffee will be offered during the following peak travel times:

11 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 6 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28

11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1 to 6 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2

The free coffee offer is available to promote driver safety.

The State Farm Safety Patrol will also provide around-the-clock coverage in urban hours, and extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. north and south of Orlando.