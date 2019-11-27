JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night for gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Woodstock neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. J.M. Paris said the two victims, who were not identified, were able to transport themselves to a hospital. The scene was near the intersection of 1st and Huron streets.

There was no information about the shooter. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.