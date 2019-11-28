ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – JEA has lifted a boil water advisory for customers in Northwest St. Johns County after tests for E. coli have come back clear.

This comes as a big sigh of relief for many who live in that area because it’s one less thing to worry about as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals.

JEA issued the boil water advisory two days ago after a raw water well at the St. Johns North Water Treatment Plant tested positive for E-Coli.

The advisory affected areas located west of St. Johns Parkway, south of Longleaf Pine Parkway and Cunningham Creek, including the following neighborhoods:

Parts of Julington Creek Plantation (south of Durbin Creek Blvd., adjacent to Flora Branch Blvd.)

Parts of Durbin Crossing (south of Lauriston Dr.)

Johns Creek

South Hampton

Shearwater

Cimarrone

Aberdeen

Rivertown

Area in St. Johns County affected by boil water advisory.

The sample was taken Nov. 25 from a well on Ivy Lakes Drive in St. Johns County prior to the water being treated with chlorine for disinfection. There were no indications of any issues in the distribution system, according to JEA.

But the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which sets drinking water standards, determined that the presence of total coliforms and E. coli present possible health concerns.

As a precaution, JEA said additional samples in the distribution system needed to be analyzed to ensure the water is safe.

Good news came Thursday morning just before 6 a.m. when JEA confirmed all samples came back clear. They also thanked customers for their cooperation during the testing.

Residents will no longer need to boil water to drink or use in cooking. But they need to make sure to clear out any ice made in their refrigerator since Tuesday.

For further information, residents can call (904) 665-6000 or visit JEA.com.