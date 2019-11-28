ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Thousands of people will kick off Thanksgiving at the fifth annual Tony’s Turkey Trot for brain injury awareness in Atlantic Beach.

The 5k race off at 8 a.m., followed by a fun run and walk. Last year more than 2,250 runners attended the event that is organized by the Tony Meduri TBI Fund, a non-profit started in honor of Tony Meduri who died years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

His daughter runs the organization and year-round, they raise awareness about brain injuries, including helmet safety in youth sports.

Over 3,000 runners are expected this year. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Created in 2015 by Queen's Harbour resident Anne-Marie Tucker, the event raises awareness of traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

“It’s a family event, a community event and everyone has helped me grow and make it more successful because it’s related to a day when we’re giving back and giving thanks and we all have a lot to be thankful for," Tucker explained. "I’m thankful for the seven years I had with my dad. He did pass away last year but we’re continuing his legacy and continuing to help other people. We’re actually expanding into youth sports.”

This year, Sam Woolf, a singer-songwriter who was an American Idol Top 5 finalist from Season 13, will perform at the event at 9 a.m.