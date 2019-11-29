POTEET, Texas – Nope! Nope! Nope!

Jaw-dropping photos from Texas show a bat trapped in what appears to be the web of a yellow garden spider outside her home.

Annette Alaniz Guajardo couldn’t believe what she saw... and neither could her friends!

“So these are the kind of things you see happen in Brazil, Thailand, or some kind of foreign jungle place like that, but this was outside of Annette Alaniz Guajardo house in POTEET TEXAS,” Guajardo’s friend said on Facebook.

Guajardo noticed the bat Wednesday morning on her way to work, KSAT reports.

She returned home Wednesday afternoon and the bat was still hanging from the spider's web, not moving.

Female yellow garden spiders average about an inch long in body length, according to National Wildlife Federation, and they are not known to eat bats.