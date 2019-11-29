JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy is recovering from facial surgery after he was attacked by a dog on Wednesday morning.

Cameron Jones and his sister were staying at a family friend’s house when he was attacked. Another child in the home accidentally let out a family dog was being kept in isolation. That dog is believed to be a Rottweiler mix.

Cameron’s sister said she heard screaming, then saw the family friend jump on top of Cameron to act as a human shield.

“Then the dog started biting Amanda, but I didn’t know it was that bad until I saw blood on the floor and went to the bathroom to be with my brother. There was blood all over his shirt,” said Ava Jones.

Cameron was taken to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his face. The gash left in his cheek was so deep, Cameron is unable to chew food.

His mother, Amber Jones, said if his injuries do not heal properly or there are signs of infection, her son will need additional treatment, which could include plastic surgery.

Jones said she is grateful her friend put herself between the dog and Cameron, potentially saving his life.

“She has some minor bruising. If it was not for her, we would not be having this conversation with you today. She saved my son,” said Jones.

The family is urging all dog owners to pay attention to their pet at all times, especially when the animal is around children.

Jones said Animal Control is aware of the attack and that officers will be taking possession of the dog on Friday. Right now, they are unsure if the dog will be euthanized.