JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was struck in the head by gunfire nearly one week ago outside of his girlfriend’s Jacksonville home.

The shooting that wounded Nicholas Null happened at a home along Hilltop Boulevard in the Southside Estates area about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, witnesses previously told News4Jax.

Loved ones said Null is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital. They said he is expected to survive, adding that it’s a miracle he is alive.

“He kissed me on the cheek,” said a loved one, who spoke with News4Jax on the condition of anonymity. “He whispered in my ear and he said, ‘I love you so much.’”

“We try not to bring up the incident because they say it might get him too worked up and due to the fact that the bullet is still stuck in his head,” the loved one said.

Null’s family shared a photograph of an X-ray, which showed the round lodged in his head. Doctors told his family that they’re leaving the bullet where it is to avoid the risk of causing more damage.

“He’s a gentle soul,” a relative said. “He’s like an old soul, modern-day hippie."

His family said Null was also involved a crash a few years ago when he was strike by a car while riding his bicycle. They said he still has trouble walking and continues to recover from that incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the shooter and driver suspected in this case. They believe a black Honda Accord with gold rims might be involved.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help offset Null’s medical costs. To donate, click here.