JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after an argument turned violent outside a Westside apartment complex.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, people in two separate cars were arguing just outside the Savannah Springs Apartment complex on Morse Avenue around 3:25 p.m. when one person fired into the other car. A man inside the other car was hit in the arm, JSO said, but he wasn’t seriously hurt.

The shooter then fled the scene, JSO said, and its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.