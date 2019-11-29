JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two armed masked men went inside a TD Bank on St. Augustine Road and pointed guns at employees and demanded money.

The robbery was similar to what played out three months ago at the TD bank on San Jose.

In both cases, the masked men pointed a gun at an employee who they forced to open the vault and hand them over cash.

According to the police reports, the robbers then demanded for the employee’s car keys. They took off in the stolen car.

The surveillance footage from the August heist shows the two men wearing tan-colored material covering their faces from the nose down.

A similar disguise was used this weekend.

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson says it’s not uncommon for robbers to hit more than one bank, but they might lie low in between.

“You know, if they get a substantial amount of money on the first hit, a lot of times they’ll hit again because they figure, man, this is not as complicated as we may have thought it was or thought it out. It could appear to be easy to them, so they’ll wait and hit. They’ll spend money, they’ll lay low and then they’ll decide if they’re gonna hit another bank again,” said Jefferson.

Both times the thieves steal an employee’s vehicle, take off, then quickly dump the getaway car somewhere else.

This weekend, they dumped the employee’s Hyundai Kona a mile away from the bank on Clemson Road.

The men got away with $14,000.

“The fact that they stole a car, they probably drove to an area where they had another car or had someone there waiting for them, so they would ditch that one car that they stole because it’s hot, as you know. And then they’ll get into another one where no one knows, unless a witness sees somebody get into another car and try to get away really fast,” said Jefferson.

Law enforcement quickly recovered both stolen vehicles but have made no arrests.